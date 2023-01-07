Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Boosted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Block by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.35.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,263.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,263.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $19,240,949. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,529,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $152.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

