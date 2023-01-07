BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $33.50 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $33.50 million and $346,847.16 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00103009 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $367,143.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

