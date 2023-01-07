Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.24.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.93. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

