Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

BOOT opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

