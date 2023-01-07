Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.00.
Boot Barn Trading Down 1.6 %
BOOT opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Boot Barn
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
