Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Mizuho

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.36.

NYSE:BXP opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 59.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 205.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 9.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

