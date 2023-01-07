Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Boxhill Technologies PLC (LON:BOX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Boxhill Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 510,219 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05.

Boxhill Technologies Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery administration and payment processing products and services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

