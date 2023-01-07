Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.42. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

