Braintrust (BTRST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $791,837.60

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $75.00 million and $791,837.60 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00005522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

