Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $316.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.07. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $584.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.87.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

