Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 6,887 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

