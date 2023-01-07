Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Price Target at $63.06

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.93.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MOS opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Mosaic has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $85,120,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

