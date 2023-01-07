Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as low as C$0.39. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 9,600 shares traded.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$42.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

