Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $754.05

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 754.05 ($9.08) and traded as low as GBX 670.50 ($8.08). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 718.50 ($8.66), with a volume of 122,895 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36,250.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 753.98.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

