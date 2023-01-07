BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.78. 7,448 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.
About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.
