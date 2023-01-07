C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $108.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 3.7 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

