C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $81.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

