Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $3.58. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 61,948 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

