Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 467 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $490.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

