Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cameco were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 168.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,856 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. 6,323,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

