Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.46. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 14,759 shares.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 11.53%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.