Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 2,700 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,470,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $60.61. 545,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

