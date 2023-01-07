Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 450 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings makes up about 2.7% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of RBC Bearings worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
