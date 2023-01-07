Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises 2.2% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE PKI traded down $5.28 on Friday, hitting $133.53. 1,125,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $190.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

