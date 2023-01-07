Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 3.6% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.