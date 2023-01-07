Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 112,400 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,400 shares during the quarter. Mission Produce comprises 4.3% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.65% of Mission Produce worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after purchasing an additional 242,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mission Produce by 131.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mission Produce by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mission Produce by 198.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth about $755,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Mission Produce Trading Up 1.5 %

Mission Produce Profile

Shares of AVO opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.24. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packages, and distributes avocados and mangoes in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Distribution; and International Farming. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services.

