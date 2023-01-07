Cartesi (CTSI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.47 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $67.67 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003487 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.
Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,692,466 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
