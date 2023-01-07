Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.09 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Casper has a total market cap of $298.16 million and $4.09 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431738 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.01744615 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.93 or 0.30493794 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,411,799,036 coins and its circulating supply is 10,650,751,283 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,411,018,665 with 10,650,022,955 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02807637 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,814,677.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.