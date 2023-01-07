Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0281 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Casper has a market capitalization of $299.44 million and $3.92 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431576 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.73 or 0.01703531 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.61 or 0.30483043 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,412,382,585 coins and its circulating supply is 10,651,295,916 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,411,018,665 with 10,650,022,955 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02807637 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,814,677.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

