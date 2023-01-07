CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Lifted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CDW by 13.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CDW by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 25,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.22. 443,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,608. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $206.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.