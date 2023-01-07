Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.28. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 3,292 shares.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.52 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.5276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

