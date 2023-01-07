CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.83

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$108.83 and traded as high as C$116.22. CGI shares last traded at C$114.67, with a volume of 297,201 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.63.

CGI Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.94. The company has a market cap of C$27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

