Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries has a one year low of $107.68 and a one year high of $242.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

