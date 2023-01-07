Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $397.57 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $404.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.31 and a 200-day moving average of $335.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.08.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.