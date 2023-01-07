Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Cigna Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $302.68 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

