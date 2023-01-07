Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.