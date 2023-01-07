Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MDT opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

