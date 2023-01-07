Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,326 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Lincoln National by 32.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.