Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,911 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.