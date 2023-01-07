Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $34.93 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syneos Health Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.