Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

