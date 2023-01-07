Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,309 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Rapid7 worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 96.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 35.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.1 %

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $118.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

