Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,439 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

