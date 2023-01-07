Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Boosted by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1,448.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

