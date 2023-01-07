Chiliz Trading Up 7.5% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $720.35 million and $39.24 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,649,111,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

