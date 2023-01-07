Citigroup Begins Coverage on Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bouygues from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Bouygues from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bouygues from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.17.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of BOUYF opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.