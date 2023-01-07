Citigroup Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $75.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $74.14.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

