Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

