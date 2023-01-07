CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.68

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.68 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 157.80 ($1.90). CLS shares last traded at GBX 157.80 ($1.90), with a volume of 121,326 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CLS from GBX 255 ($3.07) to GBX 205 ($2.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.27. The firm has a market cap of £622.03 million and a PE ratio of 505.16.

In related news, insider Lennart Sten acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £38,640 ($46,554.22).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

