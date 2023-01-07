Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,247,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,812,941. The firm has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

