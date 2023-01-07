Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 566 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,815,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,450. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

